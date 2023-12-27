Crowds turn out to cheer on Boxing Day Tractor Run

The Tractor Run began at 8am with registration and breakfast rolls at Far Forest Showground ready for a 10am start. And then the convoy snaked through the Worcestershire countryside to Bewdley town centre at noon.

There were prizes for best dressed tractor and all the money raised on the day will go to local charities including Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust and the Prostate Cancer Support group.

There were tractors of all different shapes and sizes

Residents who live on the route got to see a festive treat for free which was fun for all the family.

Darren Thompson was impressed with the spectacle. He said: "A Boxing Day well spent, what a spectacle to see 300+ tractors going through Stourport and ending up at Bewdley."

Judith Colley said: "I watched it in Stourport, great effort and lovely to see lots of people watching."

Crowds turned out in Bewdley to see the annual Tractor Run

Brian Warrington added: "They go past our House great Boxing day event, I photographed almost every Tractor, nice day for it too, hope you had a nice Christmas."