Union slams plans to remove fire engines from stations and axe on-call firefighters claiming it will cost lives

Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority this week discussed a proposal to remove eight fire engines across the region, downgrade fire cover in Wyre Forest, and axe 45 on-call firefighters.

Under the proposals, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) would remove eight fire engines from eight separate fire stations which have multiple pumps – including one from Wyre Forest Station in Kidderminster which currently has four.

Other stations where fire engines would be removed are in Redditch, Hereford, Worcester, Bromyard, Malvern, Leominster and Droitwich.

The plans also involve changing the third fire engine at the Wyre Forest site to 'night only-cover'.

The Fire Brigades Union says firefighters have warned that reducing fire engines by 20 per cent, from 41 to 33, will put the public and firefighters at serious risk.

A public consultation on the proposals is now scheduled to open in January.

Neil Bevan, FBU Hereford and Worcester brigade secretary, said: “These proposed cuts present a serious threat to public and firefighter safety.

"HWFRS is already stretched dangerously thin.

"Response times have hit a 10 year high due to lack of resources.

"Meanwhile, we continue to respond to high numbers of flooding incidents year on year.

“The fire authority should be investing in the service, but instead they are proposing cutting it to the bone.

"Firefighters will not sit back and allow homes and lives to be put on the line. We will fight to save our service.”

But chief fire officer at HWFRS, Jon Pryce, said no decision on the proposals have yet been made and a full consultation would be held in the new year.

“These proposals are not cuts, as every penny saved will be reinvested in the staffing on the remaining fire engines to make them more resilient, and for some fire engines to have larger crew sizes," he said.

"This would mean more firefighters on the busiest first fire engines, and better availability of our remaining on-call fire engines, something which the Fire Brigades Union and staff have been asking for repeatedly for many years.

“The review does not propose closing any fire station, or removing or reducing any first fire engine, at any of our 25 fire stations.

"This review is focused on those fire stations with more than one fire engine where that additional fire engine is not used very often, and can suffer from low levels of availability of on-call firefighters.

“The removal of the eight fire engines proposed in the review would provide much needed resources to improve staffing levels and resilience of those first fire engines that are usually the first to attend many thousands of serious incidents each year.

“These proposals for changes in how we use some of our resources are also additional to the investment in the 'front line' of over half a million pounds in improving staffing and resilience at Malvern, Evesham and Droitwich Fire Stations (first fire engine), that is already planned to be implemented in the new year."

He said it was "disingenuous" to portray these proposals as cuts to the 'front line' and added that 2024 will see a significant investment in fire engine staffing, alongside the resource review proposals.

He added that the review proposals were a way of changing how the service uses some of its underused available resources for better long term sustainability, by employing more full time firefighters at five other locations.