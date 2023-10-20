Two companies offering discounts to charity volunteer drivers

: Community Transport Wyre Forest volunteer driver John Jenkins (left) with Chris Woodhouse, of Woodhouse BrothersTwo Wyre Forest companies are offerin

Vehicle repair business Woodhouse Brothers is offering just over 10 per cent off the cost of an MOT and domestic appliances firm The Wash House is giving free delivery, installation and removal.

Community Transport Wyre Forest’s door-to-door transport service relies on volunteers to drive their own cars or their fleet of minibuses, enabling people who can’t access their own or public transport to live full and independent lives.

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer, said: “This is CT Week, the first ever national promotion of the vital work of community transport, and I’m thrilled to mark it with the announcement of these incentives.

“We are extremely grateful to Woodhouse Brothers and The Wash House for their generous acknowledgement of the work of our volunteers and hope more businesses will come on board.

“Volunteers selflessly give so much and ask for no reward other than the knowledge that they are making a huge difference to the lives of their passengers.

“However, they deserve to be thanked and recognised for what they do and discounts from local businesses is a tangible way of doing that.”

Woodhouse Brothers, based on the Coppice Industrial Estate, also service and safety check the charity’s minibuses.

Owner Chris Woodhouse said: “We are only too happy to offer a discount to thank their volunteers and perhaps encourage more to sign up as the demand for their service is growing.”

The Wash House offer on free delivery, installation and removal, could save drivers who buy appliances from the Wilden Lane shop between £30 on a single appliance to £100 on integrated appliances.

Director John Willetts said: “We are delighted to offer this to the community transport volunteers, who ensure people can attend vital appointments, social events like lunch clubs and day centres, enjoy a trip to the shops or visit friends and relatives.”