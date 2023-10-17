Wella, Wella, Wella, Ooomph: Grease The Musical will set pulses racing

) Grace Woodward, Laura Attwell, Jack Simpson, Daisy-Mae Bunn, Toni-Jayne Bouncer, Kerry Bigger and (front) Mason Howell

Following a sell-out in 2018, Wyre Forest theatre company Limelight is celebrating its first show since the pandemic with a revival of the feelgood classic.

The hugely talented Jack Simpson and Daisy-Mae Bunn take on the iconic roles of Danny and Sandy, leading their friends as they sing and dance their way through the school year at Rydell High.

Jack follows in the footsteps of Limelight’s previous Danny, Dan Richards, who is making his West End debut in Mamma Mia, after graduating from the Guildford School of Acting this summer.

Professional Paul Jones returns home to take the part of Teen Angel, before starting a panto run in December.

A strong cast also includes Toni-Jayne Bouncer as Rizzo and Tom Gallacher as Kenickie.

Direction and choreography is by Limelight’s Jane Bennett with regular musical director David Howells conducting the orchestra.

Miss Bennett said: “We are delighted to be back at The Civic with this high energy musical, which has remained one of the world’s most popular and enduring since it took Broadway and the West End by storm in the early 1970s.

“Our productions have always had a reputation for excellence and nothing has changed there. With a brilliant cast and musicians, a fabulous evening is guaranteed.”

Set in the 1950s, Grease has an unforgettable soundtrack with timeless songs including Greased Lightnin’, Sandy and Summer Nights.

To add to the fun atmosphere, the audience is being encouraged to don their own Grease outfits for any of the performances, but especially the Friday.