Body found in River Severn in Worcestershire in search for missing 19-year-old man

By Megan Howe

A body has been recovered from the River Severn in Worcestershire following searches for a 19-year-old man who went missing there on Saturday.

The water rescue unit of West Mercia Search and Rescue

West Mercia Police and West Mercia Search and Rescue confirmed on Wednesday that a body has been recovered from the River Severn in Upton-upon-Severn.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Search & Rescue: "The thoughts of the team go out to the family and friends of the 19 year old deceased."

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

