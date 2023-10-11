Body found in River Severn in Worcestershire in search for missing 19-year-old man

Black Country residents tell of 'hellish' flames and smoke as major scrap yard blaze rages on with 'explosions' heard
Premium
A body has been recovered from the River Severn in Worcestershire following searches for a 19-year-old man who went missing there on Saturday.
West Mercia Police and West Mercia Search and Rescue confirmed on Wednesday that a body has been recovered from the River Severn in Upton-upon-Severn.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Search & Rescue: "The thoughts of the team go out to the family and friends of the 19 year old deceased."
Formal identification has not yet taken place.