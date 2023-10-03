Lifeline transport charity finds new home in expansion drive

Chief officer Beverley Coldrick, welcomed to the new premises by Wash House director John Willetts

Community Transport Wyre Forest has switched its operating base from Whittles Coaches in Kidderminster to Stourport’s Wilden Lane Industrial Estate.

The charity, which provides essential transport for hundreds of people across the district and surrounding areas, has taken an office at the premises of domestic appliance firm The Wash House.

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer, said: “We outgrew our Bewdley base and moved to Whittles almost four years ago and are very grateful to them for accommodating us.

“Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the coach firm has seen a lot of business growth and needs more space. Similarly, we are supporting more individuals and organisations and needed more space for our fleet of minibuses.

“We have designated, secure parking at Wilden for our vehicles and are delighted with our new office and shared boardroom, located within the Wash House administration building.”

Community Transport serves people who are unable to drive or access public transport due to disability, frailty or because there is none where they live.

The charity relies on volunteer drivers, who either use their own vehicles or the organisation’s fleet of minibuses, taking people to medical appointments or social activities such as day centres, lunch clubs, visiting friends and relatives, or trips to the shops

Philip Bowden, founder of the Wash House, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Community Transport Wyre Forest to Wilden. It is a fantastic charity providing a much-needed service enabling so many people to live fulfilled and independent lives.”

Passengers book in advance and pay a small annual subscription and journey fee. They can also take advantage of social outings organised by the charity.

Volunteer drivers using their own cars are reimbursed to cover their costs and a normal driving licence will allow them to drive most of the charity’s wheelchair-accessible minibuses. All drivers are trained, insured and DBS checked.