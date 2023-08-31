Red Ensign to fly at council headquarters in honour of seafarers

The Red Ensign will fly over Wyre Forest District Council house to honour the Merchant Navy

Wyre Forest District Council will fly the Red Ensign on Friday to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers, prior to Merchant Navy Day on Sunday.

The Red Ensign flag will be raised outside Wyre Forest House in Kidderminster at 10.15am.

Members of the public are welcome to come to the ceremony, which will be attended by Council Chairman, Councillor Chris Rogers and Armed Forces Champions Councillor Kevin Gale and Councillor Alan Sutton.

The council is supporting a nationwide call from the Seafarers Charity and the Merchant Navy Association for the Merchant Navy’s official flag the Red Ensign, also affectionately known as “the Red Duster” to be flown on public buildings and landmark flagstaffs.

This annual flag-raising event will honour the brave men and women of the Merchant Navy, including those who lost their lives at times of war, and celebrate the vital role of merchant seafarers in the lives of communities.

Wyre Forest District Council will pay tribute to the Merchant Navy

Council Chairman, Councillor Chris Rogers, who will raise the flag, said: “I am once again delighted that our Council is marking National Merchant Navy Day by raising the official flag, the Red Ensign.

"It's important that we recognise the sacrifices and dedication of those brave and selfless people within the Merchant Navy community.

On this day we remember those we lost and give thanks to those who returned home safely to their loved ones. It is also a day to show our support of our armed forces community, past and present, to who we owe so much.

"It is my honour to raise the flag at this event, we hope to see residents come out to show their support, as Wyre Forest District Council is proud to be flying the flag.”