Care home joins art trail by adopting penguin

Kerri-Ann Chamber (team leader), Marjorie Turner (resident) and Emily Hocking (Home Admissions Advisor) at The Gables Care Home in Hagley, which has joined the great Waddle of Worcester

The Gables Care Home in Hagley, which is part of the Cinnamon Care Collection group, is joining the great Waddle of Worcester by sponsoring an adult and a baby penguin.

Two of eighty sculptures which will brighten city streets and public spaces in summer 2024, the large penguins will later be sold at auction to raise funds for St Richard’s Hospice.

The Gables’ penguin chick will be designed and decorated by children from a local primary school.

Emily Hocking, Home Admissions Advisor, at The Gables Care Home, said: “We know first-hand how important it is to deliver compassionate and dignified care that’s tailored to each individual, so we’re delighted to be supporting St Richard’s and the amazing work it does each and every day.

“Our residents are particularly happy to be taking penguins under our wing given how community spirited a creature they are.

"We all look out for each other here just as penguins huddle together to care for their neighbour.”

The great Waddle of Worcester is a Wild in Art event brought to the city by St Richard’s following two previous trails supporting its care for patients with a serious progressive illness and their families.

Sara Matthews, Business Development Manager for St Richard’s Hospice, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome everyone from The Gables to waddle with us next summer.

"We’ve had the privilege of meeting some lovely residents who are excited to be part of a big community event and helping a local school get involved too.

“One of the things we love most about our art trails is that they bring people of all ages together.

"Whether you’re nine months or ninety years, our huddle of happy penguins is sure to make you smile.”

Forty baby penguins will be available for adoption by local schools and community groups.

The great Waddle of Worcester is supported by Presenting Partners; Crowngate, DRPG, Worcester City Council and Worcestershire Ambassadors, Community and Education Partner, Worcester BID and Media Partners, the Worcester News and BBC Hereford and Worcester.