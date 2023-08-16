Tributes paid to councillor following his death

Councillor Andy Roberts passed away peacefully at the age of 74

Worcestershire County Councillor and Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Children and Families, Andy Roberts, passed away at the age of 74, having represented Warndon Parish as a councillor for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Frances, whom he married in 1974, and their two children, Wayne and Victoria, and granddaughter Kim.

Council Leader Simon Geraghty paid tribute to Councillor Roberts, describing him as ‘serving our local community throughout his whole adult life, both through his work and during his retirement.

Councillor Geraghty said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Andy’s family at this devastating time.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have lost a dedicated and respected Cabinet Member, active local Councillor and for me personally, a dear friend.

“Throughout his long career with the Fire Service, to more than 20 years as a local County Councillor and various other voluntary roles, Andy served our local community throughout his whole adult life, both through his work and during his retirement.

"He championed the needs to children and families and gave a lifetime of service to Worcestershire.

“I am immensely grateful for his leadership of Children’s Services during a challenging period over the last six years and thankful that he managed to see this transformation rightly recognised by Ofsted in their most recent inspection report published in July achieving a ‘Good’ outcome.

“Andy’s thoughtful, measured and considered contributions will very much be missed by Cabinet, by Council and by the wider community in which he engaged so actively in and had such a positive impact on.”

At the time of his passing, Councillor Roberts was also Chairman of the County Council’s Corporate Parenting Board, and a member of both the Health and Wellbeing Board and Joint Museums Committee.