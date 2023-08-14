Council proposes to stop new 'fossil-fuel driven' taxis from 2027

Wyre Forest District Council wants to reduce the impact its taxi fleet has on the environment.

The council is consulting on its proposal to reform its hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licensing policy, which they hope will reduce the impact its fleet has on the environment.

The new policy would mean no fossil-fuel driven vehicles could enter the fleet after December 31, 2026, but would not affect any vehicles that had already been licensed before that date.

The council is also looking at changing the maximum age vehicles can be when they enter the fleet and when licences are renewed.

Licensing fees for vehicles that do not use fossil fuels may also be reduced as part of the policy reform.

The consultation was agreed at a recent meeting of the council’s Licensing and Environmental Committee.

Chairman Councillor Paul Harrison said: "We are asking people to have their say on plans to move the hackney carriages and private hire vehicle fleet to one that doesn’t use fossil fuels, in order to reduce its impact on the environment.

"The council declared a climate change emergency in 2019 and reducing the dependence on fossil fuels would contribute to reductions in carbon emissions.

"We also monitor and take action on air quality issues. A transition to vehicles which don’t rely on fossil fuels is expected to lead to an improvement in air quality."

Reviewing the policy is part of its Climate Change Plan as the council works to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Residents can have their say on the plans to reform the hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licensing policy by visiting wyreforestdc.gov.uk/taxisurvey.