Six people injured as they are hit by car in busy town centre

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished: Last Updated:

Six pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a car in Malvern.

The pedestrians were run down in Church Street
Three of the pedestrians were taken to hospital on Tuesday. One is in critical condition and the other two have serious injuries but not life-threatening.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after midday today when a red Fiat 500 car struck six pedestrians.

"Three people were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. One is in a critical condition.

"The other two have injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening. The other three people suffered minor injuries which did not need medical treatment."

The spokesman added: "Enquiries into the collision will be carried out however, at this stage, it does not appear that it was deliberate.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the red Fiat 500 in the moments before the collision."

Church Street was closed off for several hours with the Fiat 500 on a pavement after also damaging some shops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Liam Bennett on liam.bennett@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 189i of 8 August.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

