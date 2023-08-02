Wyre Forest educator enlisted to help Labour's manifesto

Shadow Minister for Schools Stephen Morgan with officials and the group including Adrian McLean (back, right of Mr Morgan)

Adrian McLean, director of personal development, wellbeing and belonging with the Severn Academies Educational Trust, was one of seven leading lights in the field of education, who took part in a round table event at the House of Parliament with Stephen Morgan, Labour Shadow Minister for Schools.

Under the microscope was, ‘what makes a great local school' in preparation to writing their manifesto ready for the next General Election.

Mr Morgan described the group as “some of the most inspiring leaders in education”, who are pushing the boundaries to ensure young people receive an expansive education.

He said he was “passionate” about ensuring all parents are able to send their child to a great local state school and wanted to understand what that looks like and the barriers that currently prevent this becoming a reality.

Mr McLean said: “We are open to working with policy makers across the political spectrum to give our views and represent the children of Wyre Forest and this was a fantastic opportunity to have some input into shaping what could be the nation’s future education policy.

“Mr Morgan listened intently to what we had to say and his questioning was robust.”

Chris King, chief executive of the trust which includes Baxter College, Stourport High School and six primaries across the district, said: “In working hard for excellence for our children we have built up a very strong leadership team, which is being acknowledged nationally in different ways.