Woman suffers potentially life-changing injuries in dog attack at home

West Mercia Police officers were called to a house on Boughton Avenue in Worcester at 9.10am today following reports that the occupants had been injured by a dog at the premises.

They carried out first aid on two people until paramedics arrived.

A 68-year-old woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with potentially life-changing injuries.

While a 38-year-old man was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The dog was dead when officers arrived.