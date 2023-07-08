More than 400 primary pupils learn about STEM careers

Primary pupils at the careers fair

Businesses and organisations demonstrated real-life applications of STEM subjects to more than 400 Year five and six pupils from the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s (SAET) six primary schools.

Stands at the fair, hosted by Stourport High School and Vlth Form College, ranged from an archaeologist to an ice cream vendor, from the HSBC to West Midland Safari Park.

Other businesses included civil engineering firm Octavius, Wyre Forest Community Housing, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rail Education, an immunologist, West Mercia Police, a financial advisor and Worcester Library Services.

STEM careers fair organiser Toni Branagh-Wall, a SAET teaching and learning advisor, said: “It’s important to show our children the varied careers that use these subjects and that they are not always ones you would assume. It was also a great chance for them to mix with pupils from our other primaries.”

Chris King, trust chief executive, added: “Such experiences help broaden our children’s knowledge of the world and their aspirations and we are very grateful to those who gave their time and expertise to bring these subjects to life for them.”