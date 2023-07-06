Annual charity jazz concert aiming to beat fundraising record

Peter Tomlinson on drums

The Ad Hoc Jazz Band is playing at St George’s Hall on Friday, July 21 and hopes to beat last year’s total of just over £1,000.

Leader and drummer Peter Tomlinson, who is also chairman of the charity’s Wyre Forest Fundraising Committee, said the band “always looks forward to this gig”.

He added: “Last year was the first time we had played for the charity since before Covid and it was great to get some normality back. It’s always been a popular event and we are looking forward to another great night.”