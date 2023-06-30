Free open day at country manor house this weekend

The Brockencote Hall Hotel

Brockencote Hall Hotel, near Kidderminster, is inviting guests on Sunday to the free family fun day which will include children’s activities such as Giant Jenga and croquet in the hotel’s 70 acres of beautiful grounds, as well as laser clay shooting hosted by Marksman Leisure.

Caricature artist James Bailey will be on hand to bring portraits to life, and visitors can enjoy live music and a summer BBQ in the sunshine, while the bar will also be open for drinks and cocktails.

The free event takes place on Sunday, July 2 from midday until 4pm and is also a chance to meet the hotel’s staff and for people to immerse themselves in its history with a free guided tour of the historic building.

General Manager Jack Hartshorne said: “We’re really excited to be throwing open the doors for an action-packed day of family fun, activities, food and music.

“It’s also a really unique opportunity to experience the hotel and learn more about the range of amenities and services we can offer.

“There is lots to see at Brockencote and we can’t wait to welcome local residents along for what should be a great day out for family and friends, or people who want to find out more about marking a special occasion in a unique location.”

Guided tours will be available for guests to soak up the charming history of the grand building, including a look at one of its 21 individually-styled guest rooms, and the lowdown on its new three-bedroom Brockencote Lodge which opened last year following a £350,000 refurbishment.

There will also be a chance for visitors to find out more about facilities such as its 3AA Rosette restaurant The Chaddesley, private dining at The Swan Room and The Heron Room for exclusive use special occasions, its wedding facilities and much more.