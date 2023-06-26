Welcome comeback as rare butterflies flourish at Kinver Edge

A rare species of heathland butterfly has made a comeback at Kinver Edge. Photo: assistant ranger, Alex M.

The work done at Kinver Edge in South Staffordshire has helped to strengthen populations of Small Heath butterflies, which only fly in sunshine and rarely settle more than a metre above the ground.

The area of heathland at Kinver Edge, which was restored back in 2014, is a growing hotspot for butterflies, bees and many invertebrates, thanks to its warm, dry soils.

Characterised by wide, open landscape, scattered trees and low-growing shrubs, such as gorse, heather and grasses; heathland provides an ideal habitat for sun-seeking butterflies, such as the Small Heath.

Lead ranger at Kinver Edge, Ewan Chapman said: "It’s hard to imagine a walk on a warm, summer’s day without thinking of a butterfly fluttering through long grass.

"The truth is, without action, lots of species of butterfly will be scarce or even extinct within the next decade.”

“Heathland is one of the UK’s rarest habitats and the wildlife that live here are endangered.

"Seeing the Small Heath butterfly re-emerge on Kinver Edge, in the area which was restored back in 2014, is a visual reminder of the reasons why we’re saving this important habitat and the wildlife that call it home.

“Restoring this heathland landscape has encouraged the growth of larval foodplants, which caterpillars feed on, as well as nectar sources, such as heather, for adult butterflies to feed on.

"Essentially, this kind of habitat benefits all stages of a butterfly’s life cycle.”