Choir raising funds for mobility charity which had minibuses wrecked

The Kidderminster Male Voice Choir

Kidderminster Male Choir will be hitting the high notes to help vandal-hit Wyre Forest Dial-a-Ride charity.

The community bus service suffered a massive loss when two specially adapted minibuses had brake components ripped out of them after thieves broke into its secure Kidderminster compound in April.

The damage was so severe that insurers have written them off, which means Dial-A-Ride is unlikely to recover the amount needed for replacement vehicles and future insurance costs will be significantly higher.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “Dial-A-Ride provides a great service for people without access to their own or public transport, enabling them, for example, to go shopping, attend medical appointments, or visit friends and relatives.

“When we heard about the vandal attack and the extent of the loss we wanted to help and hope to raise a substantial sum with proceeds from the concert on Saturday July 8 at St Mary’s Church, Kidderminster, going to Dial-A-Ride.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, promises to hit a high note with the choir joining forces with Yorkshire singers Castleford Male Voice Choir, performing a varied programme from male choir classics to pop hits by Queen and the Spice Girls.