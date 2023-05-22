Cancer Research lunch raises £3,000 after record breaking lunch

A record-breaking fundraising lunch at a Stourport hotel bagged £3,000 for Cancer Research UK’s Wyre Forest committee.

Dr Kevin Litchfield (left) with chairman Peter Tomlinson

The annual event attracted 115 supporters and took the local committee a step closer to its £1 million target, with £967,000 raised.

Dr Kevin Litchfield, from University College London’s Cancer Institute, where he leads his own laboratory specialising in cancer immunogenomics, was welcomed back for a second time as guest speaker at the event at the Stourport Manor Hotel.

Kevin, originally from Kidderminster, talked about his latest work into childhood cancers and a vaccine to prevent lung cancer.

Wyre Forest Cancer Research UK committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “It was fascinating to hear about the amazing ground-breaking research he and his team are undertaking.

“We were overwhelmed to beat last year’s total by £600 and thank everyone who came and supported and also thank those who were unable to attend but were kind enough to send donations.”

The committee’s next fundraiser is a jazz night at Bewdley’s St George’s Hall on Friday July 21. Tickets, priced £12.50 are available by calling 01562 68693.

