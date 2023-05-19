Teachers remember 'charming' four-year-old killed in car crash alongside mother

Stourport Primary Academy pupil Keegan

Keegan Fettis died along with his mother Gemma Hobbis and friend Cody Smith after a collision on Callow Hill, near Bewdley and Kidderminster at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, May 10.

Keegan attended Stourport Primary School and made a big impression on pupils and teachers during his time there.

Jacqui Elwis, executive headteacher at Stourport Primary Academy, said: “We have been deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our nursery children and his mum, and in such tragic circumstances.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Keegan and Gemma, and with those of Gemma’s friend, who also died in last Wednesday’s collision.”

Nursery teacher Emma Wilkins fondly remembered Keegan.

She said: “Keegan made an impression on everyone he met. He lit up every room with his cheeky smile and charming personality.

“We are so privileged to have known our darling Keegan and we are so proud of everything he achieved during his time with us. He is forever in our hearts and in our memory.”

Keegan's fellow pupils have been offered counselling as they try and come to terms with the death of their friend.

Gemma Hobbins, Keegan Fettis and Cody Smith all died in a crash on the A456 last week. Photos: West Mercia Police

Mrs Elwis added: “We are doing our utmost to support our children and the school community during this difficult period and are working with the central Severn Academies Educational Trust team and Worcestershire Children First to offer specialist support to children and staff.

“I would ask the community to respect the privacy of the family at this very sensitive and sad time.”

Gemma Hobbins, 32, and Cody Smith, 28, and Keegan Fettis, were all from the Kidderminster and Stourport area.