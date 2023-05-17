Children win big idea award for a solar-powered marine camouflaged ocean cleaner

Trust chief executive Chris King (right) and inclusion and safeguarding director Adrian McLean with pupils (from left) Sophia Bagley, Sophie Williams, Henry Eden and Elizabeth Tanner

Year two and four classmates from Wilden All Saints CE Primary School developed the idea for a solar-powered marine camouflaged ocean cleaner, designed to rid the oceans of plastics and be recycled for use in the construction industry.

Pupils Sophie Williams, Henry Eden, Eliza Tanner and Sophia Bagley wowed the judges with their presentation of Plastigon 2000 to win the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s One Big Idea trophy and £1,000 for their school.

Adrian McLean, trust director of inclusion and safeguarding, praised all the finalists, saying: “The level of critical thinking and engagement in the moral and civic duties they have as citizens was truly a joy to see unfold.”

Other finalists were teams from Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy with a device to replace conventional locks and the need for keys by using your finger print and Hartlebury CE Primary School, who designed a mobile insect house to create a safe space for bees and butterflies that could be moved around to encourage the pollination of endangered flowers.

A team from Stourport Primary Academy designed a device to instantly translate languages to aid communications between people whilst Wolverley Sebright Academy finalists developed Fighting Cancer for You, a charity to raise money for cancer research.

Pupils from St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, Areley Kings, came up with a device to enable people with visual and hearing impairments to move around more independently.

Chris King, trust chief executive, said: “The breadth of ideas and the enthusiasm of the finalists from all our primary schools – the youngest being a team of reception children from Hartlebury - made it a very tough decision.