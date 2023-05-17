Charity steps in to ensure well-being dog can continue to visit pupils

Sue Beeson and Boo with volunteer driver Jon Crellin and pupils at Catherine’s CE Primary School

Community Transport Wyre Forest have agreed to take Boo and her owner Sue Beeson to support pupils at St Catherine’s CE Primary School.

The 76-year-old and Irish Doodle Boo visit the school three times a week but after Sue stopped driving it looked like they would have to end.

Sue, a retired headteacher, said: “I tried using taxis but sometimes they wouldn’t take the dog, even though I told them when I booked.

“The community transport service is absolutely fabulous and the drivers have all been delightful and very helpful.”

As well as Boo, Sue takes her harp into the school, where her daughter teaches, and is able to transport it in the minibus.

She said: “I play my harp in the central open library area which the children and the staff seem to enjoy and the teachers bring the children to read to me and Boo or we might visit them in their classrooms.

“If a child is upset or having a difficult time for some reason, they can come and have a cuddle with Boo, walk her on her lead or have a run around the field with her to let off steam or de-stress.”

The seven-year-old red setter/poodle cross is a registered PAT dog, Pets for Therapy, having been assessed by the charity to ensure she has the right temperament for the role.

Sue said: “She took to it like a duck to water and just loves what she does. Of course, she’s very popular with the children. I am so grateful to Community Transport Wyre Forest for enabling us to carry on.”

The charity supports independent living with a door-to door transport service for people who don’t have access to their own or public transport, provided by volunteer drivers who use their own cars and drive a fleet of minibuses.

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer, said: “We are delighted that our service is enabling Sue and Boo to continue their valuable work at the school.”

Amanda Cope, headteacher at St Catherine’s, added: “Having Sue and Boo in school has been great. The children love to visit them to show their work, read or just have a chat. Sue's harp playing just adds to the calm and positive atmosphere that our school has.

“Children and staff alike really value the positive impact that their visits have on everyone's wellbeing. We are grateful to Sue for giving up her time for our children, and to the community transport drivers who ensure that she and Boo can get here.”