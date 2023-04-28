Kidderminster's Baxter College named Worcestershire Secondary School of the Year

Students (from left) Lucy Booth, Tom Hill, Sheldon James-Bristow, Sophia Crane and Sid Bayliss celebrate being Secondary School of the Year

One of its longest-serving teachers, vice principal Tim Waites, collected the accolade at the Worcestershire Education Awards’ ceremony at the Abbey Hotel, Malvern.

The school’s ethos, sense of community and impact won the judges vote in the face of strong competition.

Judges heard how Ofsted inspectors rated the school “good” in January 2020, pointing to high expectations for what students can achieve, positive relations between them and staff and “highly effective” safeguarding.

The school was praised for supporting students to be highly motivated to do well and take responsibility for their learning and for its “exceptional” pastoral support of students and staff well-being.

Principal Matthew Carpenter, who was recently made a National Leader of Education, said: “This is a particularly close-knit school community. Our mantra is Achieving Together and this award is great recognition of how we all strive to do our best – the Baxter Way.

“I hope it reflects our effort and passion, the joy of teaching and learning, as our students grow into well-rounded young people with the capacity to lead fulfilling lives.”

Baxter College is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and Chris King, chief executive, said: “This award is fantastic recognition of the commitment and dedication seen daily across the whole school community.