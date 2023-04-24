Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bewdley golf day raises £2,000 for transport charity

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Kind-hearted golfers raised more than £2,000 at a charity event to boost funds for Community Transport Wyre Forest.

Community Transport Wyre Forest chief officer Beverley Coldrick with the winning team from OJ Matthews Builders
Community Transport Wyre Forest chief officer Beverley Coldrick with the winning team from OJ Matthews Builders

The Golf Day 60 at Bewdley Pines Golf Club attracted 60 players who enjoyed bacon rolls before teeing off and a two-course supper afterwards in the clubhouse.

First place went to OJ Matthews Builders, with Veldonn Printers second and a team of friends, Harper Loves, third.

Event organiser, Community Transport’s chief officer Beverley Coldrick, said: “We had 15 teams playing in glorious sunshine and everyone had a great time.

“The event raised £2,241, including a portion of the entry fee, a massive £665 raised on the raffle alone and hole sponsorship from several local businesses, for which we are immensely grateful.”

“We are a small local charity providing transport to support independent living with our amazing band of volunteer drivers. We rely heavily on grants and fundraising to maintain and develop our services, so the generosity of those who took part was fantastic.”

Sponsors included Cook’s Garden Centre, Concept Furniture, Veldonn Printers, OJ Matthews Builders and Johnson’s Coaches.

For more information about how to use the community transport service or to volunteer as a driver, visit ctwyre.org.uk

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News