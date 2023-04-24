Bewdley golf day raises £2,000 for transport charity

Community Transport Wyre Forest chief officer Beverley Coldrick with the winning team from OJ Matthews Builders

The Golf Day 60 at Bewdley Pines Golf Club attracted 60 players who enjoyed bacon rolls before teeing off and a two-course supper afterwards in the clubhouse.

First place went to OJ Matthews Builders, with Veldonn Printers second and a team of friends, Harper Loves, third.

Event organiser, Community Transport’s chief officer Beverley Coldrick, said: “We had 15 teams playing in glorious sunshine and everyone had a great time.

“The event raised £2,241, including a portion of the entry fee, a massive £665 raised on the raffle alone and hole sponsorship from several local businesses, for which we are immensely grateful.”

“We are a small local charity providing transport to support independent living with our amazing band of volunteer drivers. We rely heavily on grants and fundraising to maintain and develop our services, so the generosity of those who took part was fantastic.”

Sponsors included Cook’s Garden Centre, Concept Furniture, Veldonn Printers, OJ Matthews Builders and Johnson’s Coaches.