Tributes paid following death of former council chairman

Gordon Yarranton was chairman of both Wyre Forest District Council and Worcestershire County Council

Gordon Yarranton, who served as a member of Wyre Forest District Council from 2006 to 2018, originally representing the Wribbenhall Ward and later Wribbenhall and Arley, died on Monday at the age of 80.

He served as Chairman of the Council from 2010 to 2011 and was also a member of a number of parish councils, including Bewdley Town Council, and served on Worcestershire County Council for many years.

At Worcestershire County Council, he was chairman from 2012 to 2013 and he served on the county planning committee for many years.

The Chief Executive of Wyre Forest District Council, Ian Miller said: “The Council has learned of Gordon's passing with great sadness.

"He was well known in the community and was a dedicated ward councillor and served as Chairman in my first full municipal year with the Council.

"I know councillors and staff would join me in expressing sympathy and deepest condolences to Gordon’s family and friends.

"Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”