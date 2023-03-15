Stourport volunteer fair will showcase variety of community roles

Community Transport Wyre Forest chief officer Beverley Coldrick (right) with passenger June Evans-Tovey and volunteer driver Jon Crellin

A variety of charities and voluntary organisations will be at the Volunteer Fair at The Civic, on Wednesday March 22, from 10am until 3pm.

The event is being organised by The Civic in partnership with Community Transport Wyre Forest (CTWF), which is hoping to recruit more volunteer drivers.

Caroline Caldwell, manager of The Civic, said: “We hope to have a wide variety of organisations offering different sorts of volunteering roles, for example The Civic itself, Mentorlink, Reach Community Services and MIND.

“There are many ways of helping and volunteering is so worthwhile and ideal for people at home, or working part-time or retired.”

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer of CTWF, is hoping to boost the number of drivers available to ferry passengers to essential appointments and social activities.

She said: “Our services enable people to continue living independent and fulfilled lives in the community and our drivers find it a very rewarding role.