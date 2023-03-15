One "casualty" after two car collision in Bewdley

The collision happened on the junction of Habberley Road and Trimpley Lane (Picture: Google)

The incident happened on the junction of Trimpley Lane and Habberley Road around 4.30pm and fire, ambulance and police services attended the scene.

Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service tweeted: "RTC involving two vehicles junction of Trimpley Lane and Habberley Road, Bewdley. One casualty treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service., crews from Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service Hub attended."

16:46. RTC involving two vehicles junction of Trimpley Lane and Habberley Road, Bewdley. One casualty treated by @OFFICIALWMAS Crew from @HWFireWFhub attended — HWFireControl (@HWFireControl) March 15, 2023

North Worcestershire Police tweeted at 5pm: "We are currently dealing with a collision on Habberley Road #Bewdley at the junction Trimpley Lane. The road is currently closed in both directions."