One "casualty" after two car collision in Bewdley

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

One person has been injured and motorists warned to avoid Bewdley after two vehicles were involved in a crash this afternoon.

The collision happened on the junction of Habberley Road and Trimpley Lane (Picture: Google)
The incident happened on the junction of Trimpley Lane and Habberley Road around 4.30pm and fire, ambulance and police services attended the scene.

Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service tweeted: "RTC involving two vehicles junction of Trimpley Lane and Habberley Road, Bewdley. One casualty treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service., crews from Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service Hub attended."

North Worcestershire Police tweeted at 5pm: "We are currently dealing with a collision on Habberley Road #Bewdley at the junction Trimpley Lane. The road is currently closed in both directions."

However, at 6.40pm the police service confirmed the road had reopened.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

