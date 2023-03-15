"Mum" of a Kidderminster pub surprised with bouquet made from carvery ingredients ahead of Mother's Day

Joanne Stratford with a bouquet she will never forget

Joanne Stratford was given a special bouquet made from the ingredients of the carvery Larch Wood Farm, Silverwoods Way, serves up to customers.

Instead of red roses there were Yorkshire puddings, roast beef and cauliflower florets all woven together by food artist Nathan Wyburn who has served up his unique creations to King Charles in the past.

Joanne said: “It's amazing. I'm delighted to photos were taken so everyone can see how much I cherished this bouquet.

"As a lover of both carvery and flowers, this really is the perfect Mother’s Day gift.”

The Yorkshire Pudding bouquet

The carvery bouquet took Nathan four hours to create and was made to launch a competition for mums to win cash and flowers.

Food artist Nathan Wyburn spent four hours creating the bouquet

To mark Mother’s Day the pub's owners Farmhouse Inns is giving one lucky mum the chance to win £1,000 cash and a year’s worth of free flowers after teaming up with Prestige Flowers.

Holly Brooks, Senior Marketing Manager at Farmhouse Inns added: “Carvery is the ultimate Mother’s Day meal and mums love nothing more on the big day than getting a bouquet of beautiful flowers, so why not combine the two with a fantastic floral food creation?

“We can’t wait to welcome families into our pubs to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, but don’t worry, our carveries will be served on to plates – not edible bouquets!

“Not only are we offering the chance to win £1,000 cash and a year’s supply of flowers, courtesy of Prestige Flowers, we’ll also be serving up our new raspberry lemonade cake for a limited time only.”

Mums will need to enter by Friday, March 31 to be in with a chance of winning the prize. The winner will be chosen at random and will be contacted by Friday, April 14.