Hartlebury Big Breakfast raises £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

Big Breakfast team Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook

The charity’s Wyre Forest committee organised the fundraiser with breakfasts prepared by chef Trefor Cook and his partner Pam Jarvie in the village hall on Saturday.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying a hearty breakfast.

“We are very grateful for the support and also to Trefor and Pam and to the committee members who helped make the event such a success.”

The fundraiser takes the committee a step closer to its £1 million target, with £964,000 raised.