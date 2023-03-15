Notification Settings

Hartlebury Big Breakfast raises £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

A Big Breakfast in Hartlebury proved a popular event raising almost £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Big Breakfast team Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook
The charity’s Wyre Forest committee organised the fundraiser with breakfasts prepared by chef Trefor Cook and his partner Pam Jarvie in the village hall on Saturday.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying a hearty breakfast.

“We are very grateful for the support and also to Trefor and Pam and to the committee members who helped make the event such a success.”

The fundraiser takes the committee a step closer to its £1 million target, with £964,000 raised.

Its next event is the annual Spring Lunch at the Stourport Manor Hotel on Wednesday May 16. For more details and tickets call 01562 68693.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

