New drivers needed for lifeline transport service across Wyre Valley

Driver Wynne Williams lends a helping hand to passenger Heather Vick

Community Transport Wyre Forest provides essential travel for several hundred people who are unable to drive or access public transport, due to disability, frailty or because there is none where they live.

The charity relies on volunteer drivers, who either use their own vehicles or the organisation’s fleet of minibuses, taking people to essential medical appointments or social activities such as day centres, lunch clubs, visiting friends and relatives, or trips to the shops.

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer, said: “Our service is vital to our passengers, enabling them to live independent and fulfilled lives.

“We are committed to well over 1,000 journeys a month and are gaining, on average, 10 new passengers a month.

“We need more drivers, men and women, who can give a few hours a week on a regular basis, but we are very flexible and plan around their commitments, holidays and so forth. The role is ideal for people who work part-time or are retired.”

Drivers using their own cars are reimbursed to cover their costs, currently at a rate of 45p/mile, and a normal driving licence will allow them to drive most of the charity’s wheelchair-accessible minibuses.

Ms Coldrick said just one 13-seater minibus requires the additional D1 licence category and all drivers receive induction training, are DBS checked, insured and can take additional training courses in areas such as wheelchair clamping on minibuses, ensuring passenger safety.

Pensioner Heather Vick, from Bewdley, said: “I couldn’t manage without this service – it really is a lifeline. You book in advance and the drivers are so very helpful and friendly.”

After taking her into Bewdley town to visit the dentist, driver Wynne Williams said: “I enjoy meeting people and hearing about their history and tales of life. The service means so much to our passengers, which makes it very rewarding.”