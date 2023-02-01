Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wood stove and chimney fire warning as brigades tackle rise in call outs

By Deborah HardimanWyre ForestPublished:

Emergency service call outs to wood burner stove fires have tripled for the brigade that covers Kidderminster and Bewdley.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said in addition to a spate of chimney blazes it has seen a significant rise in burner incidents with seven incidents recorded between January 20 and 27 alone.

While a total of 75 were recorded in 2022 compared to 22 burner incidents the previous year.

Meanwhile in December and January firefighters put out to 30 chimney fires including 17 last month including in Leominster near Ludlow.

There were 79 chimney fires recorded in 2022 and 1,407 in total recorded over the 10 years between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2022.

Now the brigade is urging residents to call in an approved chimney sweep to prevent damage and and household fires.

The service said wood burning stoves were growing in popularity due to the spiralling cost of gas and electricity, but owners were also being urged to ensure they are correctly installed and regularly maintained.

Emma Roberts

The brigade's prevention head Emma Roberts said: “Sweeping your chimney at least once a year and using a quality-assured fuel is the key to prevention. Not only does this remove soot and tar deposits, but also gives chimney sweeps the opportunity to check for any problems with the chimney or liner. A typical sweep only takes about 90 minutes and doesn’t make a mess.

“Professional chimney sweeps use modern methods and tools such as power-sweeping, CCTV and vacuums to ensure minimal disturbance for the homeowner. Customers don’t need to move all of their furniture out of the room.

“So, if your chimney is overdue for a sweep, now is the time to get it done and not add to the list of chimney fires.”

Details of approved chimney sweeps are available from the Heating Equipment Testing and Approvals Scheme(HETAS) on 01684 278170.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News