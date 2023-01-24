Kidderminster hotel reaches landmark of recycling 100 per cent of its rubbish

Brockencote Hall, Kidderminster

Brockencote Hall Hotel recycled 55 tonnes of waste in 2022 through direct recycling, conversion into renewable energy through incineration, and anaerobically digesting food waste – a process in which bacteria break down organic matter in the absence of oxygen.

The hotel has now appointed a Green Champion to become Green Tourism accredited in 2023.

Food and beverage supervisor Anna-Rose Whittal has volunteered to become the hotel’s Green Champion and is responsible for leading on sustainability initiatives which make positive changes at work.

Anna-Rose said: “These are only small changes but collectively they can help to make a big difference in how we operate as a hotel, so it’s something I’m really pleased to be involved in.

“To see us recycle so much over the past year as well is a tremendous reflection of our progress.

“We’ve all read about plans for the UK to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 but it’s only through making these changes now that we can achieve this.”

The four-star boutique hotel is based off the A448 in Chaddesley Corbett and is owned by The Eden Hotel Collection.

The Eden Hotel Collection has also established a partnership with The Carbon Trust in collaboration with 1st Waste Management Consultants Ltd, investing in tree planting and wind turbine projects in the UK.

Jayne O’Malley, group operations manager, who is leading on its green initiatives, said: “We are so proud of the work that has taken place across the Group over the past 12 months and we’re really looking to build on that in 2023.