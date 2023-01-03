Brockencote Hall Hotel named West Midlands best wedding venue

Wedding manager Staci Marshall and general manager Jack Hartstone

Brockencote Hall Hotel scooped the accolade at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) 2023 at The Mount Hotel in Wolverhampton.

The four-star boutique hotel will now go head-to-head with seven other regional winners in the national finals at the Underglobe in London on January 25.

Staci Marshall, wedding and events manager at the four-star Brockencote Hall Hotel, said: “I am absolutely delighted! These are the most recognised awards of their kind to celebrate weddings in the UK, so to be named wedding hotel venue of the year in our region is excellent for myself and the team here.

“We work with each of our couples to create a beautiful and bespoke wedding day for them and their guests to enjoy, and for me personally it’s a pleasure to assist to produce that perfect day in such a fabulous setting.

“This year has been one of our most exciting, in part due to the new addition of our lodge complete with dressing room, so to top it off with this award is a wonderful way to close the year.”

The award rounds off a fantastic 2022 for Brockencote Hall Hotel, which has this year expanded its wedding offering with a new £350,000 three-bedroom guest lodge.

Jack Hartshorne, general manager, added: “We are really proud of our wedding offering at Brockencote Hall Hotel and we are constantly looking at ways to improve it.

“Staci and the team put so much into creating memorable and lasting experiences for couples here so they really do deserve this award.”

Damian Bailey, TWIA Founder and Chairman of the Judging Panel, added: “TWIA set the standard for the wedding industry. It is voted for by past clients of those who enter and judged by more than 130 industry experts.

"When a wedding business wins or is highly commended at a regional or national level, it demonstrates that they are at the top of their game and can be trusted to provide an excellent product and/or service."

The Victorian country manor house hotel, which is based in Chaddesley Corbett, has 21 bedrooms and is set within 70 acres of beautiful parkland, the hotel – which is part of The Eden Hotel