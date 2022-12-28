Worcestershire residents caught up in global scam to get money back

Worcestershire residents got scammed

Following a four-year investigation, over £7,000 is to be handed back to 43 residents across the county.

This is mostly made up of small amounts but one person will receive over £900 and several sums of over £400.

US-based fraudsters who had targeted UK households, including some in Worcestershire with scam mail which targeted vulnerable people, especially those living alone or with long-term health conditions, and promised ‘guaranteed’ cash prize pay-outs.

Victims were asked to pay an upfront fee of between £25 and £40 before realising, often after having paid the fee several times, that there was no prize.

Councillor Marcus Hart, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Falling victim to a scam is a distressing experience so I am delighted that the proceeds of crimes from these fraudsters can be used to compensate people in Worcestershire, with the help of our trading standards team.

“The investigation shows that wherever scammers are based, we will collaborate with our national and international partners to ensure they are caught. I would advise residents to be wary of any offers they receive promising cash and report it if you have any concerns if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”