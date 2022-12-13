"Unsung hero" wins Stars in our Schools award

Emily Eastwood with the Mayor of Worcester Adrian Gregson

Pupil premium officer Emily Eastwood was nominated by a colleague for the UNISON Worcestershire Branch support staff annual awards, designed to promote the outstanding contributions they make to schools.

Mrs Eastwood has worked at Baxter College for 15 years in various roles, including supporting students in the classroom and delivering interventions, before taking her current position in 2017.

She said: “I’m very grateful to have received the award. I love working at Baxter and all the staff do an amazing job and always go above and beyond for our students. The support team all deserve an award.”

Mrs Eastwood was nominated by colleague Sam Walker, who wrote: ‘Emily is definitely one of our unsung heroes. She works tirelessly for the students who receive pupil premium or are classed as disadvantaged.

“She ensures they get the extra help and support they need via interventions to enable them to flourish and gain the results they deserve. A lot of our students are disadvantaged but she ensures we do everything possible to help them have a successful and fulfilling time at school.”

Mrs Eastwood also runs a bagel bar each morning attracting around 60 students, ensuring they get a good start to the day.