Schoolchildren turn back the clock to understand the Second World War home front

By Adam Smith

Pupils at a Wyre Forest school took a step back in time to sample life on the home front during the Second World War.

Children learning about World War Two
Children learning about World War Two

Wilden All Saints CE Primary School’s Year 6 learned how to “make do and mend” with sock darning and Christmas cracker making, prepared and tasted rationed food, learned about gas masks and dived under their tables when the air raid warning went off.

Teacher Joanne Haynes said: “We all dressed as they would in the 1940s and tucked into parsnip sandwiches, vegetable soup, leak and potato pie and peppermint creams which the children made themselves.”

Fellow teacher Erin Watkins: added: “They learn so much in one day from experiencing what life was like for children during the Second World War. It was the highlight of all the work we have been doing about the war this half term.”

