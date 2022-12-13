Schoolchildren turn back the clock to understand the Second World War home front

Children learning about World War Two

Wilden All Saints CE Primary School’s Year 6 learned how to “make do and mend” with sock darning and Christmas cracker making, prepared and tasted rationed food, learned about gas masks and dived under their tables when the air raid warning went off.

Teacher Joanne Haynes said: “We all dressed as they would in the 1940s and tucked into parsnip sandwiches, vegetable soup, leak and potato pie and peppermint creams which the children made themselves.”