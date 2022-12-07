Notification Settings

Starved dog 'thrown into freezing cold river' in 'mind-boggling' act of cruelty

By Lisa O'Brien

Witnesses are being sought after a "mind-boggling" act of cruelty which saw a starved "walking skeleton" of a dog thrown into a freezing cold river.

River was rescued from a freezing cold river in Stourport
Spotted in the Stourport area, the lurcher was plucked from the flowing cold current by a passer-by and was found to have severe sarcoptic mange.

The animal was so thin his bones were showing.

Worcestershire’s animal welfare officer Pip Griffin, who has named the dog River as a reminder of his lucky escape, said: “How anyone could be so cruel is mind-boggling.

“River was like a walking skeleton, so emaciated and skinny that it broke my heart.

"He was intentionally thrown into the river which is despicable and I am beyond words as to how anyone could mistreat a loyal, loving dog and then throw him in the dangerous water like a piece of rubbish.

“Please, if you saw anything or recognise River, who had a piece of pink lead around his neck, help us to bring these awful people to justice.”

As Christmas approaches Pip is also urging people to be cautious if they are thinking of buying a pup-shaped present.

She added: “If you must go to a breeder check their credentials as some, not all, can be unscrupulous, forcing dogs to birth litter upon litter. Sometimes they don’t even see daylight for years, just to make a fast buck.

“This leads to people buying sickly pups and when they can’t afford the vet bills, casting them aside.

"There are also hundreds of dogs available in shelters and kennels which can help you choose the right pet for you and make sure you are the perfect owner for them. So why not give them a try?”

If anyone has any information about River contact the dog warden service on 01905 822799.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

