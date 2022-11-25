Wyre Forest school creates poignant tribute to late headteacher

Year 3 pupils Joseph Hamblet and Belle Deeley enjoying Fishwick’s Corner

A lantern walk created by the children of Wilden All Saints CE Primary School winded its way to Fishwick’s Corner, a garden and reading cabin in memory of Francesca Fishwick, who passed away in January 2020 from cancer, aged 41.

Parents joined in for the official opening with a poem read by staff and a prayer and blessing from Wilden vicar Rev Carey Saleh.

Charlotte McDonald, head of school, said: “Francesca was passionate about reading and one way we can keep her memory alive is by sharing and promoting that passion to our children and to those who will follow them.”

The area around the wooden cabin has been landscaped with shrubs, planters and an all-weather artificial grass surface for all-year use.