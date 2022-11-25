Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wyre Forest school creates poignant tribute to late headteacher

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

A Festival of Memories at a Wyre Forest school marked the opening of a special area created in honour of their much-loved headteacher who died two years ago.

Year 3 pupils Joseph Hamblet and Belle Deeley enjoying Fishwick’s Corner
Year 3 pupils Joseph Hamblet and Belle Deeley enjoying Fishwick’s Corner

A lantern walk created by the children of Wilden All Saints CE Primary School winded its way to Fishwick’s Corner, a garden and reading cabin in memory of Francesca Fishwick, who passed away in January 2020 from cancer, aged 41.

Parents joined in for the official opening with a poem read by staff and a prayer and blessing from Wilden vicar Rev Carey Saleh.

Charlotte McDonald, head of school, said: “Francesca was passionate about reading and one way we can keep her memory alive is by sharing and promoting that passion to our children and to those who will follow them.”

The area around the wooden cabin has been landscaped with shrubs, planters and an all-weather artificial grass surface for all-year use.

The project cost £6,000 and was made possible thanks to the generosity and hard work of parents, the PTA, Paul Cook of Cook’s Garden Centre, Stourport, Forest Garden, of Hartlebury and grants from Hartlebury’s Queen Elizabeth I Foundation Trust and Tesco.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News