Wyre Forest village school joins Severn Academies Trust

Staff and pupils celebrate their school joining academy group

Chris King, chief executive of the Severn Academies Educational Trust (SAET), formally welcomed Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School with a certificate presentation.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “Our staff and pupils are looking forward to a new chapter and are very excited to be collaborating with other schools in the trust.

“We know this partnership will continue to strengthen our lovely school but also keep true to our core values and ethos of ‘Nurture, Learn, Celebrate’.

Executive headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters added: “This is a significant moment in the history of our school, enabling us to take advantage of collaboration and sharing best practice with others in the trust.”

Mrs Reeves-Walters is also headteacher at SAET school Wolverley Sebright Academy where strong links have already been formed.

Far Forest chair of governors Stacey Carter said: “We’ve been an associate member for a couple of years and are now looking forward to an exciting future as a fully-fledged part of the trust.”

SAET’s other schools are Wilden All Saints CE Primary, St Bartholomew’s CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary, Stourport Primary Academy, Baxter College and Stourport High.