Stourport primary school pupils win global award

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Hard work by pupils and staff at a Stourport school to become global citizens has been rewarded with a Bronze Award from Christian Aid.

Pupils at St Bart's School

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, achieved the accolade for the wide-ranging steps taken to love their global neighbour from recycling, saving energy and litter picks to learning about climate justice.

The charity’s Global Neighbours accreditation scheme celebrates schools that are helping pupils learn about global poverty and the Christian responsibility to tackle it, as well as giving them the tools to play a confident part in creating a fairer world.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for the work we have done to raise awareness of the extreme inequalities across our globe and perhaps more importantly, the steps we can take to address these. The pupils learn about global issues regularly and gain an understanding of injustice in our world.

“We took part in Christian Aid’s scheme because it gives us a practical way of living out our school values of friendship, respect and compassion.

“The children have especially enjoyed taking part in a variety of activities through our Eco-Committee and Global Stars lunchtime club and Harmony Curriculum.”

Alison Brown, Global Neighbours Schools Programme Officer at Christian Aid, added: “The Global Neighbours Scheme was launched in partnership with the Church of England’s Education Office with a vision of helping young people understand more about the inequalities in this world and helping them to become courageous advocates for those who have no voice.

“It’s wonderful to see how staff and pupils at St Bartholomew’s have taken this to heart and are seeking to tackle injustice.”

