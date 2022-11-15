School mourns popular teacher who died of cancer aged 44

Adelle Howells

Adele Howells, who had been a key member of staff at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy for 16 years, took leave last month to start treatment but passed away last.week

Shelley Reeves-Walters, executive headteacher, said: “Her calm and nurturing approach helped so many of our students blossom during their time in our school and beyond and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends at this very sad time.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, added: “We will remember Adele for her warmth and caring nature and she will be in our thoughts and prayers as we reflect upon the outstanding contribution she made to the lives of so many.

“Together we will support one another in our grief, but also in remembering the incredible difference Adele made to our pupils, our schools and to our lives. At the darkest of times like this, it is very easy to dwell upon the negatives, but she was ever the shining light in our school and we should celebrate the difference she made to each of our lives.”

Chair of governors Stacey Carter said it was difficult to express the shock and sadness felt by the whole school community.

She added: “Adele was a highly committed and passionate member of our staff team, and her unfaltering dedication to our school and our students, made her the very essence of our character - nurturing, through learning and celebrating.”

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King said the impact of her death would be far-reaching within the village and the school and senior trust and local church leaders together with Worcestershire Children First were on hand to offer specialist support to children and staff.