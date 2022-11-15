Kidderminster's Baxter College holding open day this week

Baxter College students

Parents and students will be able to meet staff and learn about the wide range of A-level and vocational courses on offer at the open evening on Thursday November 17.

They will also hear about the partnership with Stourport High School and Sixth Form Centre, further extending the choice of courses, as both schools are part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust.

Matthew Carpenter, principal, said: “We are looking forward to showcasing BC6, our thriving sixth form centre, where students can reach their potential through study and the huge variety of enrichment opportunities and experiences available.”

“We pride ourselves on providing the capacity for students to reach their goals and to be able to successfully move on to university or higher level apprenticeships. This includes providing each student with their own laptop.”

The go-ahead sixth form has also produced two Oxford graduates in recent years and four current year 13 students are hoping to gain places at the world-leading university.