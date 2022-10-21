Brave sponsored walkers ran though fire to raise money for hospice

The KEMP Hospice fire walk

The sponsored fire walk was held on the Severn Valley's King and Castle pub car park and attracted 32 brave fundraisers.

The event was sponsored by Phoenix Fireplace World and Time4Change and raised £8,387.55 for KEMP Hospice.

Jayne Sargeant, KEMP fundraiser said: “What an amazing night! The atmosphere was immense! You could feel the heat, excitement, tension and achievement of everyone who took part.

"We’d like to say a huge congratulations to everyone, it’s only thanks to the support of amazing fundraisers like them, that we can continue to be there to provide care and support services free of charge to the Wyre Forest Community."

Toxic Dolls provided fire breathing entertainment whilst those taking part were given training and guidance so they could safely complete the challenge.

Jayne added: "It was so wonderful to see the sense of achievement everyone felt as they completed their Firewalk, and it was equally as fantastic to hear the crowds of supporters cheering every single person on.