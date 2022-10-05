Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Next stop Worcestershire tapas for Severn Valley Railway pub

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

The King & Castle pub at the Severn Valley Railway’s Kidderminster station is now serving Worcestershire tapas.

Sophie Poutney, Lucy Kelly and Sarah Gibbs from Severn Valley Railway
Sophie Poutney, Lucy Kelly and Sarah Gibbs from Severn Valley Railway

Main course dishes include Batham’s beer-battered fish and triple-cooked chips, steak and local ale pie and slow-braised beef lasagne, and customers will also have the chance to sample a selection of Worcestershire-inspired tapas dishes priced at £10 for three.

The menu has been created by the heritage railway’s executive head chef Lucy Kelly. "I wanted to make sure there’s something for everyone, from those with a big appetite to those who fancy something a little lighter.

"I’ve sourced ingredients locally, as far as possible, and concentrated on providing great value for money."

She added: "There are some fabulous deals such as a pint and a cob, or a pint and a home-baked pork pie. I’ve also included dishes to appeal to vegetarians and vegans, including mixed bean chilli as a main dish, and buffalo cauliflower in the tapas selection."

Included in the range are potato skins with Worcester Gold cheddar cheese, flame-cooked chicken wings and Worcestershire-reared beef chilli bon bons.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News