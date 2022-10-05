Next stop Worcestershire tapas for Severn Valley Railway pub

Sophie Poutney, Lucy Kelly and Sarah Gibbs from Severn Valley Railway

Main course dishes include Batham’s beer-battered fish and triple-cooked chips, steak and local ale pie and slow-braised beef lasagne, and customers will also have the chance to sample a selection of Worcestershire-inspired tapas dishes priced at £10 for three.

The menu has been created by the heritage railway’s executive head chef Lucy Kelly. "I wanted to make sure there’s something for everyone, from those with a big appetite to those who fancy something a little lighter.

"I’ve sourced ingredients locally, as far as possible, and concentrated on providing great value for money."

She added: "There are some fabulous deals such as a pint and a cob, or a pint and a home-baked pork pie. I’ve also included dishes to appeal to vegetarians and vegans, including mixed bean chilli as a main dish, and buffalo cauliflower in the tapas selection."