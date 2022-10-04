Notification Settings

Police close A456 in Hagley after crash

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished: Last Updated:

A major road in Hagley near Stourbridge is shut after a crash this evening.

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/8/21 Roadworks at Bridgnorth Road, Compton, Wolverhampton..

The A456 Worcester Road between the Shell Garage and Tranquil Star Salon has been closed and diversions are in place.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted at 7.50pm: "Officers are on scene at an RTC on the A456 West Hagley, between the Shell Garage and Tranquil Star Salon.

"The road is currently closed. Please use an alternative route."

Earlier this evening lanes of the M6 and M5 near West Bromwich were closed due to a broken-down vehicle which caused congestion.

National Highways tweeted at 7.30pn: "All lanes are now open on the M6 northbound between J8 (M5) and J9 (Wednesbury) following the recovery of the broken down vehicle.

"There are residual delays of 25 minutes on the approach so please allow extra time."

