Police close A456 in Hagley after crash

The A456 Worcester Road between the Shell Garage and Tranquil Star Salon has been closed and diversions are in place.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted at 7.50pm: "Officers are on scene at an RTC on the A456 West Hagley, between the Shell Garage and Tranquil Star Salon.

"The road is currently closed. Please use an alternative route."

Earlier this evening lanes of the M6 and M5 near West Bromwich were closed due to a broken-down vehicle which caused congestion.

National Highways tweeted at 7.30pn: "All lanes are now open on the M6 northbound between J8 (M5) and J9 (Wednesbury) following the recovery of the broken down vehicle.