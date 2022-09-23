West Midlands charities set to benefit from world's biggest quiz

Top prize is a stay at the red panda cottage

The Great West Mids Quiz is being held on Saturday, October 8, at 1.30pm and contestants can either play at home on their smart phone or in the pub.

Top prize is a night in the Red Panda Cottage at West Midlands Safari Park and charities benefitting include Acorns, Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, Mind and many more.

Publicity officer Ian Morris said: "After being left battered by the pandemic, causes big and small have come together for the virtual quiz, with charities ranging from Acorns, Birmingham Mind and NHS Trusts, all the way through to volunteer-led organisations working with the region's most vulnerable people set to take part.

"Tthe Great West Mids Quiz is a smartphone quiz, with people able to play along and compete wherever they are. All players need is a smartphone, and a second device like a TV to watch the YouTube livestream on, where our quiz master will talk them through all they need to know.

"For those preferring a more traditional pub quiz, two local pub chains are going to be airing the quiz on the big day, giving players the chance to get together in person, for a truly one-of-a-kind event."

He added: "Of course, it wouldn't be a quiz without a great prize, and the West Midlands Safari Park have very generously provided an incredible prize of a night in the Red Panda Cottage - one of the most exclusive Safari Lodges at the popular tourist attraction."