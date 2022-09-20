Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hartlebury’s “Big Breakfast” returns to raise cash for Cancer Research UK

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Sizzling sausages and crispy bacon will be on the menu at Hartlebury’s “Big Breakfast” on Saturday, raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook dishing up at a previous Big Breakfast
Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook dishing up at a previous Big Breakfast

As well as full English, a continental alternative and fruit will be available along with a special children’s menu.

The breakfasts, or brunch, prepared by chef Trefor Cook and his partner Pam Jarvie, will be served in the village hall, Waresley Court Road, with doors open at 9am and last service at noon.

The event is being organised by the charity’s Wyre Forest Fundraising Committee as part of the Britain’s Biggest Breakfast campaign to boost funds for research into the life-threatening disease.

Chairman Peter Tomlinson said: "We are delighted to be able to return to Hartlebury after the Covid restrictions of the last few years as this had become a firm favourite in the village’s events calendar and a wonderful social occasion, attracting people from the village and beyond, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

"You don’t have to book a table, just come along. Everyone is very welcome."

Breakfasts are £10 per person and £5 for children under 10. For more details call 01562 68693.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News