Hartlebury’s “Big Breakfast” returns to raise cash for Cancer Research UK

Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook dishing up at a previous Big Breakfast

As well as full English, a continental alternative and fruit will be available along with a special children’s menu.

The breakfasts, or brunch, prepared by chef Trefor Cook and his partner Pam Jarvie, will be served in the village hall, Waresley Court Road, with doors open at 9am and last service at noon.

The event is being organised by the charity’s Wyre Forest Fundraising Committee as part of the Britain’s Biggest Breakfast campaign to boost funds for research into the life-threatening disease.

Chairman Peter Tomlinson said: "We are delighted to be able to return to Hartlebury after the Covid restrictions of the last few years as this had become a firm favourite in the village’s events calendar and a wonderful social occasion, attracting people from the village and beyond, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

"You don’t have to book a table, just come along. Everyone is very welcome."