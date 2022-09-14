Bus to help passengers step back in time and explore Kidderminster's rich past

A classic bus will take passengers on a history tour of Kidderminster including St Mary’s Church, Rose Theatre and Museum of Carpet

The tour on board a vintage Leyland Tiger in familiar Midland Red livery, has been organised by the Kidderminster's Heritage Opportunities Group (HOGs) as part of National Heritage Month.

Passengers will have the chance to get up close and personal with key landmarks as tour guides give drive-by accounts of significant people and places in the story of Kidderminster.

The trip on Saturday September 24 will see passengers immersed in town history for more than four hours, including fact-finding stops to view St Mary’s Church and Rose Theatre and the looms at the Museum of Carpet.

There will also be a chance to see and learn more about Stack Pool in Springfield Park where a solitary Victorian chimney stack is all that remains of the thriving forges and mills in an area of important industrial activity.

The wide range of other features coming under the spotlight include a Second World War air raid shelter, the Grade 2 listed William Mitchell Wall with its sculptural relief, the first workhouse, Brintons fountain, the old grammar school and the three-storey Chlidema Mill which began making luxury carpets in 1872.

Tickets costing £12.50 are limited and include a tour of St Mary’s Church with refreshments and a behind-the-scenes visit to the Rose Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased from John Beard ironmongers in Kiderminster or via the online ticketing system at rosetheatre.co.uk