Purple locomotive to be dressed in black as a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II

By Megan HoweWyre ForestPublished:

A heritage railway is painting the nameplates of its purple locomotive black, as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

nameplates on The Elizabeth II are being painted black as a mark of respect. Photo: SVR
The team at the Severn Valley Railway have been painting the nameplates of the 'Elizabeth II' locomotive black in honour of the late monarch.

Earlier this year, the railway painted the No. 70 steam train purple – the colour of royalty – and renamed it to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The name 'Elizabeth II' was chosen by a public ballot in which thousands of people voted.

Helen Smith, managing director at the SVR, said: "Elizabeth II’ was chosen by a public ballot in which many thousands of people voted.

“Over the past months, this locomotive has brought so much joy and pleasure to people in its unique livery.

“Painting it in the official Jubilee colour, and re-naming it were our way of celebrating the 70-year reign of The late Queen.

"When we heard the sad news last week that she had died, some of our volunteers put forward the idea of changing the nameplates to black.

“This feels like a very fitting and appropriate way for us, as a heritage railway, to pay our respects.”

The purple locomotive will be in service at the SVR’s Autumn Steam Gala later this week, running from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 September. It will also carry a wreath and black flags.

The SVR has placed books of condolence at its Kidderminster and Bridgnorth stations, as well as at The Engine House, Highley.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

