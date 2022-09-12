Scarecrow festival in Belbroughton called off

The Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival was due to be held next weekend but organisers have decide with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II it is 'not appropriate to hold the event during the period of public and Royal Family private mourning.'

It would have been the first time in three years the festival was held, with it being called off in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid concerns - it was also scrapped in 2018 due to lack of funds.

The festival started in 1996 a small village fete where residents were asked to make their own scarecrows and display them outside their houses. But over the years it grew popular and spawned copycats, with other villages across the UK holding similar festivals.

As well as the scarecrow displays, the weekend also has a fun fair, a central arena with displays and performances - including an air show - and stalls. It does a roaring trade for the shops and pubs in the village and also raises thousands of pounds for charities.

A message on the scarecrow festival's website reads: "Thank you for your efforts to date and I am sure you understand that it has been very difficult to come to this decision.